A Self-Governed Life

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to A Self-Governed Life

Susan Lawson is a researcher, writer and congressional affairs specialist with two decades of experience in government service. She's also a longtime advocate for liberty, medical freedom, and a self-governed life.

People

A Self-Governed Life

@aselfgovernedlife
A Self-Governed Life with Susan Lawson — Exploring medical freedom, politics, parallel systems, philosophy, culture & consciousness.
© 2025 Susan Lawson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture