Edward Snowden exposed mass surveillance and stood for freedom. He deserves justice. My recent article in American Thinker explores why President Trump should pardon him: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2025/01/a_case_for_edward_snowden.html
A Self-Governed Life is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
They're likely going to crucify Tulsi Gabbard for refusing to say she thought Snowden was a traitor. For myself, I don't think he should have done what he did, if only for the misery it has brought him, but I think his actions were not treasonous but patriotic in the sense of patriotism being the love of one's country, not the love of one's government.
I have long wondered if there was any government institution that a discerning citizen could trust. The litany of governmental lies has left me cold. Much like the little boy who cried wolf, if they tell me something now, even if resistance is not practical or possible, I do not believe blindly.