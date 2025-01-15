A Self-Governed Life

Feb 3

They're likely going to crucify Tulsi Gabbard for refusing to say she thought Snowden was a traitor. For myself, I don't think he should have done what he did, if only for the misery it has brought him, but I think his actions were not treasonous but patriotic in the sense of patriotism being the love of one's country, not the love of one's government.

Jan 30

I have long wondered if there was any government institution that a discerning citizen could trust. The litany of governmental lies has left me cold. Much like the little boy who cried wolf, if they tell me something now, even if resistance is not practical or possible, I do not believe blindly.

