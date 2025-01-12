A Self-Governed Life

Feb 3

Here is some typical manipulation using words. It is Substack.about:

"When readers pay writers and creators directly, they can focus" on their work, etc.

some of the most complete b.s. ever. For example, in the music industry as it existed from tin pan alley to the nineteen seventies there are far more record company executives, agents, managers, and publishers than there are artists. In fact, artists are getting a very small portion of the revenues generated. In the case of a writer, there is the printing press, bookstores, etc. So, okay. This is the Internet Age so let's just get rid of all that and now Substack can make this outrageous claim that the work (of writers) is going directly to the readers. What does "direct" mean here? It is far more direct, that is true. So first, let's put ninety per cent of the bookstores out of business. Also get rid of most of the publishing industry. Okay.

So. Is that the victory? Is it a victory for the readers, because they pay the writers directly? ~ and for writers, who are getting good money ---and Substack says "lucrative," in some cases?

This is very typical of statements that are accepted by the general public. However, this is an intellectual failure because here we see that the Substack company does not care whether these claims on the Substack "about" page have intellectual merit. It is just another false advertising claim in our demented age.

What the advertising message (above) says is that basically everything gonna get easier now. This is irresponsible. It is not going to make anything easier. The illusion of "directness" deserves a Substack piece of its own, which this can serve as prelude to.

Feb 17

