In recent decades, it has become painfully clear just how broken our medical system truly is. Big Pharma, Big Agriculture, Big Food, Big Insurance, and the medical industrial complex have all become entangled in a web of profit-driven motives that leave patients as little more than numbers in a system. COVID-19 exposed these flaws in dramatic fashion, shaking the foundation of trust that many once placed in conventional medicine.

In the aftermath, many people simply stopped seeking medical care altogether. They withdrew from the system entirely, disillusioned and afraid. It’s an understandable response, but it isn’t the right one.

People need medical care.

They need doctors—professionals who know them, who treat them as whole individuals, and who take a thoughtful, holistic approach to their health. What they don’t need is to be chained to massive medical systems filled with doctors who are so deeply entrenched in outdated paradigms that they can no longer see or serve the needs of the people in front of them.

Yet, instead of stepping out in faith to find something better, many have simply chosen to avoid the system altogether. The fear and distrust are palpable, and they’re not without reason. But avoiding care entirely isn’t a solution—it only leaves people vulnerable. What we need now is a deliberate shift. We need to seek out new paradigms and parallel medical systems. We need independent, autonomous doctors—whether locally or virtually—who offer an alternative to the failing structures we’ve all come to distrust.

The Current Crisis: When Trust Breaks Down

The conventional medical system isn’t just dysfunctional; it’s been built in a way that prioritizes profits over people. Big Pharma churns out drugs, often placing sales above long-term health outcomes. Big Food and Big Agriculture flood the market with processed, nutrient-deficient products that fuel chronic illnesses—illnesses that Big Pharma profits from managing rather than curing. Insurance companies dictate care based on cost, not need, while hospitals function more like businesses than places of healing.

I know these challenges firsthand. As a single mother of a daughter with Type 1 Bipolar Disorder, I spent years battling to get her the care she deserved. It was a maze of over-medication, improper prescriptions, and a refusal to even consider alternative treatments or something as basic as nutritional supplementation. Her psychiatrist would see her for a brief 15 minutes once a month—or even every other month—for a routine med check. The real work of therapy was left to a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) who met with her for 45 minutes every week or two.

Trying to create a comprehensive, wraparound approach to care was nearly impossible. The psychiatrist and the LCSW operated in silos, with no communication, no coordination, and certainly no holistic plan. At the time, I believed this fragmented approach was unique to mental health care. But as my mother has grown older and I’ve had to navigate her healthcare needs, I’ve realized this lack of integration is pervasive. It exists everywhere in the system, and it leaves families like mine scrambling to fill the gaps.

A Personal Encounter That Shaped My Perspective

When I was 19 years old, I had the opportunity to meet Dr. Patch Adams. At the time, I worked at a bookstore connected to a conference center, where I often helped set up events and occasionally joined the presenters for meals or field trips. Over two years, I met many fascinating people, but my encounter with Patch Adams had a profound impact on me.

Dr. Adams spoke with a passion that was electric. He didn’t just want to treat illnesses; he wanted to treat people as whole beings—mentally, physically, medically, and spiritually. He believed that the medical industrial complex, with all its rules and corruption, hindered true healing. He sought to break free from this paradigm, ultimately founding the Gesundheit Institute in West Virginia.

The institute was a radical idea: a place where no one paid for care, malpractice insurance wasn’t a focus, and healing was approached holistically. I don’t know how history judges the success of the Gesundheit Institute, but what struck me most about Dr. Adams was his belief that people are not just bodies—they are souls. They deserve to be treated as such.

That conversation changed the way I think about healthcare. Holistic medicine, to me, means healing that encompasses the whole person—spiritually, mentally, physically, and medicinally. It could involve homeopathy, nutrition, conventional or repurposed medicine, therapy, meditation, prayer, or even community. People are complex beings, and addressing that complexity requires care that sees beyond symptoms to the whole person.

Bridging the Gap: A Parallel System

Stepping away from the conventional system and into this new paradigm isn’t easy. It requires courage and a willingness to explore the unknown. It’s not just about rejecting what’s broken; it’s about building something better. For many, the first step is education—learning about alternative approaches, researching holistic treatments, and finding doctors who align with their values.

It’s also about connection. Just as communities once rallied around their local doctors, people today can form networks of like-minded individuals who share resources and support one another in this transition. These connections can be a lifeline, offering encouragement and guidance for those stepping out of the old system for the first time.

This shift also requires a new mindset. For generations, we’ve been conditioned to defer entirely to the system, to trust it implicitly even when it fails us. But now, more than ever, we must reclaim our autonomy. It’s not about rejecting doctors—it’s about finding the right ones. It’s about prioritizing relationships with providers who see us as partners in our own care, who understand us holistically, and who are willing to work outside the confines of failing institutions.

Why Medical Freedom Matters

At its core, this is about more than healthcare. It’s about liberty, autonomy, and justice. Medical freedom—the right to make informed decisions about your body and your health—is foundational to living a truly independent life.

This fight for medical freedom mirrors the struggle of our founding fathers, who risked everything to step away from systems that no longer served them. They understood that true freedom requires boldness, sacrifice, and the willingness to create something entirely new. Today, we face a similar challenge. The old systems no longer work, and the only way forward is to step out in faith and build alternatives.

This isn’t just about rejecting the status quo; it’s about creating a new way of life. It’s about establishing parallel systems—not just in healthcare, but in education, governance, and community. These systems may feel unfamiliar and uncertain at first, but they hold the promise of something better.

The Time is Nigh’

The time has come to step away from the failing systems and into something new. Seek out independent doctors and holistic practitioners. Explore virtual healthcare options. Connect with like-minded individuals and build communities that support this transition. Most importantly, take ownership of your health and your choices.

This journey isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. It’s a return to what matters most—human connection, genuine care, and the freedom to live a life that aligns with your values. The fight for medical freedom isn’t just about healthcare; it’s about reclaiming our independence and building a future that truly serves us.

This is the moment to choose a better path. It’s time to step into the new paradigm and leave the old one behind. The stakes are high, but so is the reward—a life lived fully, freely, and authentically.

