By Susan Lawson

The American healthcare system is a rigged game. It’s a sleight of hand, a con job orchestrated by private insurance companies, Medicare, Medicaid, Congress, and their enablers in the lobbying world. For decades, Americans have been squeezed for every dollar they earn, whether through sky-high insurance premiums, hidden taxation, or inflation—only to receive less care, worse outcomes, and a shorter lifespan. This shell game is not just unethical; it’s criminal.

Let’s talk numbers. The average American family pays more than $22,000 annually for private health insurance, either directly or through employer-sponsored plans. That’s a quarter of a middle-class family’s income. Meanwhile, the tax burden for Medicare and Medicaid—programs that are supposed to ensure care for the elderly, disabled, and low-income populations—continues to rise. In 2023, the average American worker earning $75,000 contributed about $11,475 to federal taxes, with nearly $3,400 of that going directly to Medicare and Medicaid. Factor in state taxes and indirect costs, and the numbers climb even higher.

And what do Americans get in return? A steadily declining standard of care. Since the 1970s, the healthcare industry has devolved from a system focused on patient outcomes to one driven by profit margins. Each decade has marked a step down in quality. A 1980s hospital might have provided robust nursing care with adequate staff-to-patient ratios. Today, understaffed hospitals and overworked healthcare providers are the norm. A family doctor in the 1990s likely had time to listen to your concerns; now, patients are lucky to get 10 rushed minutes before being handed a prescription and a copay bill.

The consequences are devastating. Diseases that should be preventable or manageable—like diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers—are on the rise. The U.S. now has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, a statistic that should send shockwaves through any society claiming to value human life. Meanwhile, life expectancy in America has dropped for the first time in decades, an indictment of a healthcare system that prioritizes profits over people.

The roots of this crisis run deep, tangled in corruption and collusion. Congress, the very body tasked with regulating the healthcare industry, is awash in campaign contributions from Big Pharma, insurance companies, and hospital lobbyists. These entities spend billions every election cycle to ensure their interests are prioritized over those of the American people. In return, Congress passes legislation riddled with loopholes that guarantee corporate profits while gutting patient protections.

Take Medicare Advantage, a so-called alternative to traditional Medicare that has become a cash cow for private insurers. Advertised as a cheaper, more comprehensive option, it’s anything but. Medicare Advantage plans routinely deny claims for necessary treatments, delay care, and restrict access to specialists. Meanwhile, insurers rake in billions in taxpayer subsidies. The result? Seniors are left paying more out of pocket for less care, and private insurers pocket the difference.

Then there’s the Medicaid expansion, another supposed victory for healthcare access that’s rife with exploitation. Private companies administering Medicaid plans are paid based on enrollment, not outcomes. This incentivizes them to cut corners on care, often leaving the most vulnerable populations—children, the disabled, and the impoverished—without adequate medical attention. The government looks the other way, complicit in the fraud as long as the lobbyist dollars keep flowing.

The insurance industry’s chokehold on Congress extends to the legislative loopholes and kickbacks that sustain this broken system. Executives like UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson are emblematic of the greed driving this crisis. Under his watch, UnitedHealthcare has posted record profits while consistently ranking among the worst in customer satisfaction. This is not a bug in the system; it’s the system working as designed—to enrich executives and shareholders at the expense of the American public.

Even inflation plays a role in this heist. Healthcare costs are rising faster than the rate of inflation, eating away at family budgets and driving up the national debt. Pharmaceutical companies hike drug prices annually, often for medications that have been on the market for decades. Insulin, a life-saving drug that costs less than $10 to produce, is sold for hundreds of dollars per vial in the U.S. The same vial can be purchased for a fraction of the cost in Canada or Mexico. Why? Because Congress allows it. Because lobbyists demand it. Because profits trump lives.

Meanwhile, members of Congress enjoy gold-standard healthcare plans funded by taxpayers. These plans offer extensive coverage, minimal out-of-pocket costs, and access to the best doctors and treatments. It’s a Marie Antoinette attitude: “Let them eat cake,” while average Americans drown in medical debt. This disparity underscores the systemic corruption at the heart of the healthcare industry. Congress’s refusal to address the crisis isn’t just negligence; it’s complicity.

The American healthcare system has become an antitrust issue of epic proportions. Private insurers, pharmaceutical companies, and hospital networks collude to eliminate competition, drive up costs, and limit patient choice. This is not capitalism; it’s a cartel. And the victims are the American people.

So, what can be done? First, Congress must be held accountable. Campaign finance reform is essential to curbing the influence of healthcare lobbyists. Transparency in pricing—from insurance premiums to hospital bills to prescription drugs—is another critical step. Americans deserve to know where their money is going and why.

Second, the system needs an overhaul. Medicare Advantage and other privatized healthcare schemes should be scrutinized and regulated, if not dismantled entirely. Medicaid contracts must prioritize patient outcomes over corporate profits. And pharmaceutical companies must be held accountable for price gouging, with penalties stiff enough to deter exploitation.

Finally, Americans must demand better. This is not just a healthcare crisis; it’s a moral one. A system that sacrifices lives for profit is not just unsustainable—it’s unacceptable. The time for change is now.

Until then, the great healthcare heist will continue, draining wallets, shortening lives, and leaving a trail of broken promises. And the American people, the ones footing the bill, will continue to pay more for less. The question is, how much longer can we afford to play this rigged game?

What Can Be Done? Taking Back Healthcare from Corporate Greed

The American healthcare system may seem like an impenetrable fortress of corporate influence and congressional complacency, but that doesn’t mean change is impossible. The power still lies with those who refuse to accept a system that prioritizes profits over patients. Here’s what doctors and the general public can do:

For Doctors & Healthcare Professionals

✅ Reject the Corporate Model – Physicians can explore alternative practice models like direct primary care (DPC) or concierge medicine, which remove the insurance middlemen and reduce administrative burdens. By doing so, doctors can set fair prices and provide better patient care without interference from insurance executives.

✅ Expose the Corruption – Many doctors witness firsthand how insurance companies, pharmaceutical firms, and hospital administrators prioritize financial gain over patient well-being. Physicians can speak out through professional organizations, social media, and whistleblower platforms to shed light on these abuses.

✅ Advocate for Transparency – Push for price transparency laws that force hospitals and insurers to disclose the real costs of procedures, medications, and coverage. When patients can see the true cost of care, they have more power to make informed decisions.

✅ Support Free-Market Solutions – Encourage reforms that increase competition and innovation in healthcare rather than expanding government bureaucracy. Supporting legislation that reduces regulatory burdens on independent practices and eliminates certificate-of-need laws can help level the playing field.

✅ Refuse to Be a Pawn – Medical professionals should resist hospital contracts and insurance-driven quotas that push unnecessary treatments or limit the care they can provide. Instead, they should align with patient-centered organizations and refuse to participate in the corporate healthcare scam.

For the General Public & Patients

✅ Demand Price Transparency – Americans should pressure lawmakers to enforce real healthcare price transparency. Patients should ask for upfront costs before procedures, shop around for the best pricing, and support hospitals that voluntarily disclose pricing information.

✅ Opt for Direct Care When Possible – Whenever feasible, consumers should seek out direct primary care physicians, independent pharmacies, and cash-based medical services to bypass insurance markups. Many procedures and medications are significantly cheaper when paid for out of pocket rather than through inflated insurance billing.

✅ Push Back on Government & Corporate Collusion – Voters should hold politicians accountable for accepting massive donations from insurance and pharmaceutical lobbies. They should demand an end to the monopolistic protections that allow corporate healthcare giants to profit from taxpayer-funded Medicare and Medicaid while delivering substandard care.

✅ Leverage the Power of the Free Market – If insurers and hospitals refuse to provide fair pricing and competition, Americans should be free to take their business elsewhere. Supporting policies that allow for interstate insurance competition, medical tourism, and free-market alternatives can help drive down costs.

✅ Get Loud, Get Organized – Patients and doctors alike must unite to demand a healthcare system that works for the people, not corporate shareholders. Whether through grassroots movements, local advocacy groups, or independent media, the fight against crony capitalism in healthcare will only be won through public pressure.

The Fight Isn’t Over

The U.S. healthcare system didn’t become a profit-driven racket overnight, and it won’t be fixed overnight either. But every doctor who steps outside the system, every patient who refuses to accept opaque pricing, and every voter who demands accountability brings us one step closer to dismantling the corrupt, corporate-controlled system that has bled Americans dry for decades.

Real reform won’t come from Congress or corporate boardrooms—it will come from the people who refuse to be robbed any longer.