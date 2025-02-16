For over five decades, the survivors of the USS Liberty have fought tirelessly to honor their fallen brothers and demand the full truth of what transpired on that fateful day in June 1967. These men, now in the twilight of their lives, carry the weight of betrayal, injustice, and a suppressed truth. They are not just survivors—they are warriors in the fight for remembrance, accountability, and justice.

Among these courageous men are the leaders of the USS Liberty Veterans Association (LVA), who continue to keep the truth alive:

Phil Tourney, Hull Maintenance Technician Third Class (HT3), has dedicated his life to exposing the cover-up, sharing his harrowing account in his book What I Saw That Day. James Ennes, Lieutenant (LT) and Officer of the Deck, survived the brutal attack and later authored Assault on the Liberty, a seminal work on the incident. Joseph Meadors, Signalman (SM), survived multiple strafing runs and witnessed the attack on lifeboats firsthand. Ron Kukal, Chief Petty Officer and Chaplain, was part of the team tasked with recovering the bodies of his fallen shipmates in the ship’s mangled and bloodied interior. Larry Bowen, Cryptologic Technician (CT), was inside the intelligence space when the torpedo hit, instantly killing 25 men around him. Dave Lewis, Lieutenant Commander (LCDR), the ship’s intelligence officer, was gravely wounded in the torpedo explosion but continued to serve his men.

These men, along with their fallen and wounded brothers, are heroes—not just for their actions during the attack, but for their courage in demanding the truth.

The Attack: Hell on Water

A Day Like Any Other

June 8, 1967, began like any other aboard the USS Liberty. The ship was stationed in international waters off the coast of the Sinai Peninsula, gathering intelligence on the Six-Day War. The crew, composed of sailors, Marines, and intelligence officers, had no reason to believe they were in imminent danger.

That changed quickly.

The Initial Assault

Shortly after noon, Israeli reconnaissance aircraft began circling the Liberty. Crew members could see the pilots clearly, some even waving. There was no mistaking the ship for anything but an American vessel. The Liberty was marked with a large U.S. flag and hull numbers clearly visible in broad daylight.

At approximately 2:00 PM, the first wave of Israeli Mirage fighter jets roared in, unleashing a relentless barrage of rockets and cannon fire. The attack was swift and brutal. The ship was riddled with bullets within seconds. Men on deck were mowed down where they stood, torn apart by the sheer force of the firepower.

"I looked to my left and saw my shipmates being cut down, their bodies shredded. There was nowhere to run, nowhere to hide." — Survivor Phil Tourney

The Mirages were soon replaced by Israeli Mystère jets, which dropped napalm bombs onto the ship. The fuel-based incendiary liquid exploded on contact, engulfing the deck in raging infernos.

"The fire spread so fast. Men were screaming, their skin melting off. We had no water pressure to fight it. We were helpless." — Survivor Ron Kukal

The napalm adhered to human flesh, burning sailors alive. Those who weren’t incinerated outright suffered excruciating burns that seared through their uniforms and flesh, leaving them unrecognizable.

The chaos onboard was indescribable. Blood pooled on the deck, bodies lay motionless or writhing in agony, and the acrid stench of burning flesh filled the air.

The Intelligence Center: A Desperate Attempt to Save Their Own

As the attack raged on, a torpedo slammed into the starboard side of the Liberty, striking the ship’s intelligence compartment—the Research Operations Center (ROC). This space housed the cryptologic personnel responsible for intercepting and analyzing communications. The explosion was devastating.

The force of the torpedo blast tore through the compartment, instantly killing 25 men. The walls collapsed, and seawater flooded in at an uncontrollable rate. Those who survived the initial impact were trapped beneath twisted metal and debris, gasping for air as the compartment filled.

"I heard them pounding on the bulkheads, screaming for help. Then it went silent." — Survivor Larry Bowen

Some of the crew rushed toward the wreckage, desperately trying to free their brothers. Smoke and flames choked the air, and the flooding made access nearly impossible. Dave Lewis, the intelligence officer, was severely injured in the blast, but he ignored his wounds and tried to reach his men.

"I was covered in blood, half-blind from the explosion, but I had to try to help them. I had to." — Survivor Dave Lewis

Many of the trapped men died gasping for breath, knowing their shipmates were just beyond the wreckage but unable to reach them. The surviving crew was forced to listen as their brothers drowned and burned alive.

Betrayal from Washington

Despite the horror unfolding on the Liberty, the U.S. government’s response remains one of the most disgraceful acts in military history. When the ship’s distress call finally reached the USS Saratoga, fighter jets were launched to defend the Liberty. But within minutes, those planes were ordered to stand down—by direct orders from Washington.

"They abandoned us. They knew we were under attack, and they let it happen." — Survivor Joseph Meadors

To this day, no official explanation has been given for why the U.S. military did not intervene.

The Cover-Up: Threats and Silence

Survivors report that in the immediate aftermath of the attack, they were explicitly ordered by U.S. military and intelligence officials to never speak about what had happened.

"We were told that if we spoke out, we’d be court-martialed, imprisoned, or worse," survivor Ron Kukal recalled.

The threats were severe:

Legal Repercussions – Many were warned that they would be dishonorably discharged or face military prosecution.

Career and Livelihood – Some survivors were threatened with job loss if they ever discussed the attack.

Personal Safety – Some feared for their own safety, with veiled warnings that speaking out could put their lives in danger.

"They didn’t just want us silent. They wanted this entire event erased," said survivor Phil Tourney.

Why Did Israel Attack the USS Liberty?

Survivors believe the Liberty was attacked to prevent it from intercepting sensitive Israeli military communications, particularly concerning Israel’s plans to seize the Golan Heights. Some also believe it may have been a false flag operation, intended to frame Egypt and draw the U.S. into the war.

Admiral Thomas Moorer, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated:

"It was one of the classic all-American cover-ups. The attack was deliberate, and the White House prevented the U.S. Navy from coming to the defense of an American ship under attack."

For decades, these men have fought to have their story acknowledged by the U.S. government. They have been ignored, ridiculed, and silenced. Every attempt at a congressional investigation has been shut down.

"We don’t want revenge. We want justice. We want the truth for our brothers who never came home." — Survivor Phil Tourney

Despite their struggles, the survivors of the USS Liberty continue their fight. Their story is one of courage, sacrifice, and the unwavering pursuit of truth. And it is a story that must never be forgotten.

You can watch a detailed account of their experience, in their own words, here:

